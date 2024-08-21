“Strana”: Three companies of the National Guard of Ukraine refused to fight near Pokrovsk

Three companies of the 15th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine refused to fight near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was stated by a fighter of the unit Vladislav, his words are reported by the Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua”.

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers claim command incompetence

According to a Ukrainian serviceman, the unit was transferred to Pokrovsk in mid-August. According to him, the soldiers arrived at their destination with a huge personnel shortage and were immediately ordered to take up positions “on the fly.” In addition, after a week of fighting, each company had 10-13 people left, including commanders, with an average staff strength of 80-100 fighters.

We were faced with incompetence of the command – there is no communication with neighboring units, the connection is extremely poor, there is no clear understanding of the positions, whose are they? It got to the point that we were ordered to move to positions, but no one knew who was in them Vladislavfighter of the National Guard of Ukraine

A fighter of the National Guard of Ukraine noted that the units were physically unable to hold the defense with such a shortage of personnel. He emphasized that there were 30 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Russia for every Ukrainian soldier. At the same time, the Russian military “continuously attacks, goes out to storm in battalions with the support of heavy equipment.” In turn, in a week of fighting, the Ukrainian units only went out once to support the fire of an armored personnel carrier, he complained.

The Ukrainian soldier added that the poor coordination and lack of communications was evidenced by the fact that they were covered from the flank by a unit that subsequently, without informing them, retreated under pressure from the Russian Armed Forces. Vladislav does not know what happened to his fellow soldiers. He assumed that they could have been captured.

In this regard, three companies of the National Guard unit refused to carry out combat missions. It is noted that the command came to them and ordered those who refused to fight to step forward. According to Vladislav, everyone stepped forward, including the commanders. Now the members of the unit are waiting for the consequences of their decision. “All the refusers have been fighting since the beginning of the war, all are seasoned, combat-ready. But there are simply too few of us left,” he concluded.

Zelensky called the situation in the Pokrovsk direction difficult

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the situation in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, he received a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Oleksandr Syrsky about the situation at the front and defense in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions. “A difficult situation,” the Ukrainian president summed up.

In his report, Syrsky also acknowledged that the Russian army maintains a three-fold advantage over the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the use of artillery ammunition.

Meanwhile, Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya stated that the transfer of Pokrovsk and Toretsk under the control of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is a matter of the near future. She drew attention to the fact that behind these settlements there are roads to Pavlograd and Kramatorsk with access to the Dnepropetrovsk and Kharkov regions, where Ukraine has no fortifications. In this regard, she also admitted the loss of the Kharkov region by Ukraine. At the same time, the day before it became known that the Russian army had completely taken control of the village of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic. According to the chairman of the commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on sovereignty issues, Vladimir Rogov, the Russian flag was raised over the village.