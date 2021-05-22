Three companies established in the European Center for Innovation Companies of Cartagena (Ceeic), headed by Cabezo Beaza, received yesterday the Innovative Technology-Based Company seal, which is awarded by the National Association of Spanish CEEIs and is backed by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. It is a recognition that distinguishes firms for their high potential for generating valuable economic activity, promoting regional development and creating quality employment. The distinguished ones were Arthropotech, Vegetal Bio-nutrition and Judicial Expert.

The first one uses insects to control pests in agriculture. The second is dedicated to the research, manufacture, development and distribution of methods to solve problems and diseases that cause serious damage to crops. And the third is an expert technological platform, to manage cases through the internet.

The event was chaired by the Minister for Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, who delivered the stamps to the representatives of these companies. At the meeting, he was also able to learn about the work carried out by the Ceeic to help companies on their way to digital transformation. And it is that those before adapt will have more opportunities to grow in a sustainable way and their productivity will increase, according to the nursery technicians. Miguélez also held a meeting with emerging companies from this business center. He highlighted the role of this type of facilities, “very necessary, since they are accelerators of technology-based companies and drivers of innovation and digital transformation of the business fabric of the Region of Murcia.”