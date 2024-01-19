The Military Court number 21 of Seville has agreed to summon as investigated (what was previously called accused) a captain, a lieutenant and a sergeant for the deaths of the two soldiers who drowned while carrying out a training exercise in a reservoir in the Cerro Muriano base (Córdoba), on December 21, according to sources in the case. The judge made this decision three days after the Investigative Court number 4 of Córdoba decided to recuse itself in favor of the military judge so that he could clarify the circumstances in which soldier Carlos León, 24, who was carrying in his backpack, died. a weight of three kilos supposedly as punishment for having done poorly in a previous exercise, and Corporal Miguel Ángel Jiménez Andújar, 34, who had the status of instructor, and jumped into the water to try to save the soldier's life.

The judge has decided to charge the company's chief captain, who was separated from command the day after the event, the lieutenant in command of the section, and a sergeant present at the aquatic maneuvers. According to the judge, the three commanders could have committed a crime against the effectiveness of the service resulting in death, equivalent to reckless homicide in the ordinary Penal Code, the penalty for which is increased by one fifth.

The accusations representing the deceased soldier and corporal have announced their intention to appeal the decision of the Court of Instruction number 4 of Córdoba to recuse themselves in favor of the military robe, so the decision that the case be investigated by the military jurisdiction is not definitive, although very probable judging by the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court in similar cases.

Soldier Carlos León Rico, 24 years old, single and from El Viso del Alcor (Seville), had joined the Army on May 8; while Corporal Miguel Ángel Jiménez Andújar, 34, a native of Adamuz (Córdoba), married and expecting a child, did so in 2011; He had participated in missions in Latvia and Lebanon, and was in possession of two crosses of military merit with a white badge. Both remained stationed in the La Reina 2 Infantry Regiment, of the Guzmán el Bueno X Brigade.