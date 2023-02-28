The Spanish Police have arrested four young men, three of them Colombians, accused of robbing homosexual homes, whom they numbed by chemical submission with powerful drugs, and raping one of them.



As reported by sources of the investigation on Monday, the detainees made appointments with the victims through Applications mobile dating.

The three Colombians were intercepted last week at the Madrid airport when they were preparing to travel back to their country, while the other suspect was arrested in A Coruña (northwestern Spain).

They are accused of crimes robbery with violence at home, against public health, fraud, documentary falsification, injuries and sexual assault with penetration.

Those arrested at the airport were provisionally released by order of two Madrid judges, something that is “incomprehensible” for the sources consulted by ‘EFE’, who stress the “obvious” risk of flight.

The police investigators they clarified the facts in record time, since the band had arrived in Madrid at the beginning of February and they knew about the purchase of return tickets for the middle of the month. The ‘modus operandi’ was similar in all cases.

One of the members of the group was in charge of attending the meeting arranged at the victim’s home -they previously made sure that they lived alone- with apps like Grindr or Tinder.

Once there, you They supplied various drugs that incapacitated the willwhich they used to steal money or valuables and, in addition, rape a man in one of the cases.

The sources highlighted to ‘EFE’ that they were using drugs that are very dangerous if administered in high doses.

