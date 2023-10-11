Three Colombian Professional Soccer clubs are among the best teams in the world. The prestigious sports statistics site, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), published its monthly update of the club ranking corresponding to September 2023; There are several surprises on the list.

At the head of this important list is Manchester City, the English Premier League team, which became champion of the league and Champions League, leads with 304 points, surpassing Real Madrid of Spain, which is in second place. position with 291 units.

Completing the exclusive top 10 of the best clubs worldwide is the Inter Milan in third place, followed by Porto in fourth place. In fifth place, surprisingly, is the Al Ahly of Egypt, followed by Flamengo in sixth position. Manchester United, Palmeiras, Fiorentina and Napoli respectively occupy the positions of seventh to tenth place.

Medellín, the best Colombian

On the other hand, Colombian soccer has also left its mark on this ranking. Deportivo Independiente Medellín stands out as the best Colombian team, occupying position 35 with 163.5 points. Millonarios is close behind in position 36 with 163 units, and the top 50 is closed by Atlético Nacional in position 48 with 154.5 points.

For its part, Atlético Nacional is in box 48 with a score of 154.5 units. A notable fact is the notable performance of the Deportivo Pereira, which is in 73rd place with 134.5 points. This team has been one of the great revelations in Colombian football and has shown good performance at the international level, especially in its participation in the Copa Libertadores.

