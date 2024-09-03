The future of Nico Williams, one of Athletic Club Bilbao’s promising youngsters, was under scrutiny this summer when three European clubs were willing to pay his release clause. However, the 22-year-old international winger decided to remain at the Bilbao club, postponing any move until at least next summer.
These three clubs, whose names have not been made public, had the necessary 58 million euros ready to activate Nico’s release clause, doubling his current salary. All of them had the support of specialized sports law firms to speed up the operation, demonstrating their serious interest in acquiring the services of the talented player. However, Barcelona, although interested in Nico, was not in a position to match the financial offers of the other three teams.
Nico’s commitment to Athletic remains firm, at least for now. The player decided to stay in Bilbao, where he will fulfill his dream of playing in Europe alongside his brother, Iñaki Williams. This is not the first time that Nico has rejected a tempting offer; last season, Aston Villa offered to pay his release clause and double his salary, but the player chose to stay.
Athletic Club, for its part, continues to work on renewing and improving Nico’s contract, hoping to keep him out of the spotlight and avoid distractions that could affect his performance on the pitch. Will Nico Williams continue at Athletic next season?
