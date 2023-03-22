Three activists from the organization Futuro Vegetal, which defines itself as “a collective of civil disobedience and direct action against the climate crisis”, broke into the opening ceremony of the Agri-Food Summit – Global.es Food Systems, which was held on Wednesday for the first time at the Montjuïc Conference Center, at Fira de Barcelona. The militants for the climate crisis have interrupted the act for several minutes shouting “food inflation is due to the climate crisis, no more lies”.

A militant has risen from the audience with a bare torso shouting the message that the other two members of the collective displayed on a banner above the stage: “We want food transition, no more summits blah, blah, blah.” The security service has ordered the activists to leave the Palacio de Congresos while shouting “we want a vegetable future, otherwise there is no future”.

Futuro Vegetal has been the protagonist of various protest actions against the climate crisis, among them, on January 30, when two activists tried to speak from the lectern of the Congress of Deputies. The organization also led the protest that forced the closure of traffic on the M-30 in Madrid during the first Christmas weekend and the action at the Prado Museum, where two militants stuck their hands to the frames of ‘Las majas ‘ by Goya.

