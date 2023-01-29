Tijuana, Baja California.- In compliance with the orders of Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez, the Directorate of Inspection and Verification sThree clandestine parties in Tijuana were suspended on Saturday nightwhere they detected more than 300 alcoholic minors.

Adolfo García Dworak, head of the agency, explained in an official statement that the suspension of these events was carried out thanks to citizen complaints and the work of the department of cybernetic inspectors, who detected the call for the aforementioned clandestine parties on social networks.

The first suspended clandestine party was recorded on Saturday night in the Pedregal neighborhood of Santa Julia, where 200 alcoholic minors were located, for which they proceeded to evacuate the property and contact the youth’s guardians to go for them.

The second event took place in the patio of a house located in the Reforma neighborhood, where 100 minors were found drinking alcohol. Faced with this situation, the inspectors of the XXIV City Council suspended the event.

In response to a citizen complaint issued on social networks, the Inspection and Verification elements went to a private home in the Mariana Matamoros Norte neighborhood, where they found another clandestine party organized in the middle of the public thoroughfare with tents, sound and even Mechanical bull.

Among the 90 attendees at this last event, alcoholic minors were detected, for which reason the inspectors suspended the event and cleared the public thoroughfare.

The director of Municipal Inspection and Verification invited citizens to continue denouncing these clandestine parties through the social networks of the Tijuana City Council, the WhatsApp number (664) 616-3339 and the emergency number 9-1-1.

“The Tijuanenses are trusting the government of our mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez and they have not stopped making their complaints; You can be sure that as a government we are going to act and we are going to suspend these parties, ”she said.