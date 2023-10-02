Armed formations of Ukraine (UFU) fired at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 28 times in one day, as a result of which three civilians were wounded. This was announced on October 2 by the regional representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

“Over the past 24 hours, the representative office reported 28 incidents of firing by the Ukrainian Federal Unitary Forces. Information was received about the injury of three civilians in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk and the Chervonogvardeysky district of Makeyevka,” the official statement said. Telegram channel.

It is noted that six settlements came under fire that day: Gorlovka, Yasinovataya, Donetsk, Makeevka, Aleksandrovka, Elenovka. A total of 103 units of various ammunition were fired, including 155 and 152 mm shells.

Five residential buildings were damaged – in the Petrovsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk, and in Yelenovka. Civil infrastructure facilities were not affected.

Earlier on October 2, it was reported that shelling from the VFU in Gorlovka with three cluster shells of 155-mm NATO caliber was recorded. The JCCC also added that Gorlovka was shelled at 06:40 by 15 rockets from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

The day before, on October 1, the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin reported that Ukrainian militants fired 83 shells into the territory of the DPR in a day, as a result of which a woman was wounded in the leg. It is also noted that 10 residential buildings were damaged in the Central City district of Gorlovka and Elenovka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russia announced on February 24, 2022.

