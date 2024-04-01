Images of the moment the terrorist attacks one of the police officers who responded to the incident | Photo: Reproduction/Israel Police

Authorities in the city of Gan Yavne, in southern Israel, reported this Sunday (31) that three people suffered serious injuries during a terrorist knife attack at a local shopping mall. The episode occurred on the same day that an off-duty soldier was stabbed and slightly injured at Beersheba's main bus station.

According to the newspaper Times of Israel, the victims were identified by the Magen David Adom ambulance service as “two men, one aged 25 and one aged 20, and a teenager aged 17”. They were rushed to Assuta Hospital, near Ashdod, “with multiple stab wounds and in serious condition”, according to the medium service.

This Monday (1st), the Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod, which received the injured, reported that two of the victims were transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Beilinson Petah Tikva Hospital to undergo neurosurgery. The two men in their 20s suffered “very serious head injuries”, as concluded by the first hospital where they were treated. The third victim arrived at the care location in a moderate state of health and also required surgery.

The stabber was identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian, who was shot dead by security agents after attacking one of the police officers who responded to the incident.

תיעוד – שוטר מנטרל את המחבל שביצע את פיגוע הדקירה בגן יבנה “” ר והפקח שאיתרו ונטרלד pic.twitter.com/Q17wbER0mc — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) April 1, 2024

Southern District Police Commander Amir Cohen said investigations indicate the attacker entered Israel from the southern West Bank through a breach in the security barrier, although local authorities also say he could have been employed illegally. at the mall.