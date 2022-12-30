Cindy Braddock and Jake Day’s trip with their children for Christmas dinner in Kondinin, Australia, had a tragic outcome when the vehicle they were traveling in overturned.

The couple died in the accident, while the three children survived, according to the report of the doctor who treated the minors two days after the accident occurred. The family had been reported missing on December 25after they did not appear at Christmas dinner.

The accident

The children of the young couple aged 25 and 28 survived the fatal accident that occurred a few kilometers from their home, but they had to endure 55 hours locked inside the overturned car, in a climate that exceeded 27 degrees Celsius.

The eldest daughter, five years old, unbuckled her one-year-old brother’s belt, saving his life according to doctorswho received them at a hospital after the family found them.

The other minor remained in his chair during the bitter wait.

Those close to the victims reported the disappearance the day after the accident. During the search they found the vehicle and quickly took them to a medical center.

Already in place attended to minors who had extreme dehydration due to the intense heat and the more than two days in the car.

Michael Read, cousin of the children’s father, recounted the hard times that the children had to go through, who in addition to spending a long period in the intense heat, also They were all that time next to the lifeless bodies of their parents. “Nobody knows what they went through,” Read said.

The minors were taken by helicopter to the hospital, where they are recovering.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

