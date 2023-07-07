SU of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the Kemerovo region July 7 reportedthat a resident of Kuzbass is suspected of violence against his own son, as a result of which his three children were seized and placed in a social institution.

It is noted that a criminal case has been opened against the man.

“A criminal case has been initiated against a 39-year-old resident of the city of Tashtagol, suspected of committing a crime under paragraph “d” of Part 2 of Art. 117 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Infliction of physical and mental suffering by systematic beatings committed against a minor”),” the report says.

According to the investigation, the suspect beat his 13-year-old son for minor domestic offenses on minor occasions. One of the local residents saw a man forcibly put a child in a car and reported this to law enforcement agencies.

The boy and his two sisters, aged four and eight, were removed from the family and placed in a social institution. Currently, the activities of officials of the prevention system are being checked.

On the air of the program “Male and Female” on Channel One on June 21, the divorced parents of the girl became the heroes of the issue “Litigation”, during which they showed interviews with children. The story received a wide response on the Web, when viewers noticed that the older girl, with a smile, telling how much she likes living with her mother, behind the back of her younger sister, showed an international gesture of help for domestic violence.

On July 1, the mother of the young heroine of the program “Male and Female, Christina, told Izvestia that the father of Milana’s youngest daughter puts children under stress, provokes their tantrums, because he comes with bailiffs. According to her, the child does not want to go to him, because he constantly, regularly behaves aggressively.

The grandmother of the girl who signaled for help said that the mother speaks rudely to the children. She pointed out that the girl learned this very sign from the Internet. Investigators organized an investigation. Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President, addressed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor’s Office.