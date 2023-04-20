Two teenagers and a one and a half year old boy were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ufa

Two teenagers and a one and a half year old boy were poisoned by carbon monoxide in the Ufa microdistrict Inors. This was announced on Thursday, April 20, by the press service of the prosecutor’s office of Bashkiria, writes Interfax.

“In one of the apartments of house No. 24/2 on Ferina Street, the children were poisoned by carbon monoxide. As a result, a one and a half year old boy and two girls aged 14 and 15 were hospitalized in a medical facility,” the press service said in a statement.

It is noted that the message about the poisoning of three children in the Russian city was received on the afternoon of April 19. The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the bodies of two people were found in a residential building in the village of Loshikha, Kaluga region. According to the regional prosecutor’s office, two men tried to warm themselves in the house with a stove that was out of order.