The National Police has dismantled a marijuana plantation in Seville that a couple kept inside their home and that occupied two of the three available rooms, forcing their three children to sleep in the living room. The parents have been arrested.

The couple's three children, all minors, had to sleep on a mattress in the living room of the house, as reported by the body this Friday in a statement.

The strong smell given off by the plants alerted the agents to the plantation located in a villa in a well-known neighborhood of Seville. The police found inside the house about 130 plants distributed in two of the three rooms, which were perfectly adapted for the cultivation of this plant and provided with electrical transformers, fans, air conditioning units, carbon filters and wiring.

The first investigations have concluded that the house had a continuous operation of air conditioning machines, for which they had never formalized a contract to register the electricity supply, and that allowed the growth of marijuana.

The parents, who have been arrested for crimes of electricity fraud and drug trafficking, have already been brought to justice.