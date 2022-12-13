Other possible victims of this terrible accident are being sought

The budget is heavy. Three children fall into the frozen lake and lose their lives. Another little one who was with them was saved, but is hospitalized in conditions that worry the doctors at the health facility. In the meantime, rescuers are looking for any other people who may have been involved.

Near Birmingham, England, four children were playing on a frozen lake when, suddenly, the sheet that covered everything broke. The little ones fell and three of them didn’t make it, they died of exposure. A quarter are hospitalized.

The children, all aged between 8 and 10, were playing on a frozen pond in Solihull. These days Britain is experiencing a chill it has never seen before. In Scotland, the mercury column has touched 15 degrees below zero, while throughout the country we continue to fight against a bitter cold. The incident took place on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Babbs Mill Park, near Birmingham.

When rescuers reached the pond, the three children were in cardiac arrest. Healthcare professionals have tried the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, transporting them in code red to hospitals in the area. But for them there was nothing to do.

Agents are still searching those frozen waters, because some witnesses say that there may also be other people. It is said that there were at least six of them playing on that frozen lake that suddenly broke.

Some people immediately rescued the children when they saw them in trouble from the lake shore, immediately alerting the children rescuerswhich promptly arrived.

The local police officers arrived immediately, together with the fire brigade, the section of divers, specialized in rescue and water rescue.