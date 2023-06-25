Ministry of Internal Affairs: in the Yakovlevsky district of Primorsky Krai, three children went to the river and disappeared

Three children disappeared in Primorsky Krai. About it in Telegram reported regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Minors aged 8, 9 and 12 in the Yakovlevsky district went to the Arsenievka River on the afternoon of June 24, and since then their whereabouts are unknown. Police, volunteers and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are participating in the search.

In April, it was reported that five children aged 8-13 were missing in Sochi. They went for a walk, but never returned home. During the day, the parents searched for them on their own, and then contacted the police. Later they were found alive, no illegal actions were committed against them.