Three children died as a result of the collapse of a slab in an unfinished country house in the Voronezh region. A criminal case was initiated. This Thursday, June 3, reported on website regional SU of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The incident occurred earlier that day on Svoboda street, house 29, in the Liskinsky microdistrict of the village of Kopanische. Three children climbed to play in a dilapidated building. At some point, the structure could not stand it, and all three found themselves under the rubble.

At the scene, the work of the calculations of the local fire and rescue unit, the search and rescue squad of the city of Liski, ambulance doctors was organized. A crane was brought into place to disassemble the debris.

From under the trained concrete ceilings, rescuers removed the bodies of three children between the ages of eight and 12, writes NSN…

A criminal case was initiated under the article on causing death by negligence. As part of the investigation, the investigation will assess the actions of those responsible for fulfilling the duties of raising minors, writes RT… Investigators are now conducting an inspection of the scene and interrogating witnesses, the website writes. kp.ru…

A set of necessary forensic examinations was appointed, including forensic medical examinations to establish the exact cause of death, writes “Moscow 24”.

The district prosecutor also visited the site, the website writes. 360tv.ru…