Three children were killed, another 14 people were injured in a fire in a multi-storey residential building in New Moscow. Reported by TASS with reference to the Ministry of Emergencies.

The fire broke out in a house in the Mosrentgen settlement. About 40 people were evacuated from the building. Two children died in the ambulance.

Investigators opened a criminal case into the incident. According to the source, a short circuit occurred in one of the apartments.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in his Twitter-the account was informed that all victims of the fire will be assisted.