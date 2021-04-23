Three children died in a fire in a private house located in the village of Utes, Chusovsky District, Perm Territory. This was reported on Friday, April 23rd, in press service regional prosecutor’s office.

According to the ministry, the deceased children were at home alone, without adult supervision. In connection with the fire, the department organized an inspection.

“In the course of supervisory measures, an assessment will be made of the actions of the subjects of prevention, as well as the housing and social conditions in which the children lived. If violations are revealed, measures of the prosecutor’s response will be taken, ”the message says.

In the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations clarifiedthat the message about a fire in a private house was received at 17:20 Moscow time. The area of ​​the fire at the time of the arrival of the units was 72 square meters. m.

27 people and 11 units of special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. According to the press service of the department, the fire was extinguished at 19:40 Moscow time.

On April 14, a fire broke out in a private one-story wooden house located in the village of Byzovo in the Gornouralsk urban district. Its area was 100 sq. m.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, five children died as a result of the fire. Five people were hospitalized, including three adults and two minors. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence to two or more persons.”