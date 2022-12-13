Three children (8, 10 and 11 years old) died in the town of Solihull, in central England, after being rescued on Sunday from the frozen lake into which they had fallen while playing on the icy surface, West Midlands County Police reported Monday.

A fourth minor, 6 years old, remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to the source. The four fell into the lakelocated in the Kingshurst area of ​​Solihull, on Sunday afternoon and, although citizens and police officers managed to rescue them, firefighters and paramedics who came to the scene provided first aid before being taken to two Birmingham hospitals.

Once in the sanitary units, the three children “could not be resuscitated and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this deeply devastating time.“, according to a statement from the police force. Police added that searches of the lake are continuing to establish if anyone else fell into the water.

Temperatures in the UK dipped below freezing last night with much of the country experiencing heavy snowfall.

The cold and snowfall that fell overnight and in the early hours of the day across the United Kingdom on Monday caused cuts in rail lines and delays on roads, while dozens of flights were canceled at the country’s main airports.

The coldest winter since 2010

In the coldest day in the UK since December 2010according to the British Met Office, a layer of snow of several centimeters covered London and left thousands of drivers stopped for hours on the M25 ring motorway, while Various subway lines in the British capital closed sections for part of the day and accumulated delays.

About 7,500 drivers contacted the RAC automobile club to request roadside assistance, double the number expected “on a typical Monday in December,” the organization said.

Numerous train companies suffered cancellations and delays during the day, especially in the center and south of England, including the train service to Gatwick airport. Heathrow, the country’s main airfield, canceled more than 50 departures, while London Stansted and Gatwick they canceled more than 40 and 30 flights, respectively.

Many schools closed their doors on a day in which the death of the three minors shocked the country; the fourth child, aged six, is still in critical condition.

Langar Aid team in Babbs Mill Park assisting the official search body

Yellow alert for snow decreases

The Met Office During the afternoon, he withdrew most of the yellow alerts for snow and ice that he had declared in a large part of the country hours beforealthough he advanced that in some areas of the north of the country the thermometers will continue to drop the next night.

It also maintains an ice alert in the south-east of England and in Northern Ireland. In Scotland, temperatures plummeted below minus 15 degrees Celsius in counties including Aberdeenshire and the region is on track to record its coldest December in more than a decade.

EFE