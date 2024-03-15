BOLOGNA. Three children died in a fire that broke out during the night in Bologna and with them a woman, her mother, who was initially taken to the Maggiore hospital in serious condition, also died. This is the first information on what happened in an apartment in via Bertocchi, on the outskirts of the city, where the firefighters, 118 with medical vehicles and ambulances and the police intervened. The Prosecutor's Office was also informed.

The woman was 32 years old, the children were two-year-old twins and a 6-year-old brother. The family was of Romanian origins.

A short circuit caused by an electric heater could be the cause of the fire that killed a family in Bologna. The first investigations carried out would indicate this. The apartment has been seized and investigations are underway to reconstruct the origins of the fire in more depth.

According to an initial reconstruction, when the firefighters arrived in the apartment on the fourth floor, in a building of eight, in via Bertocchi in Bologna they found an environment saturated with smoke and this was probably the cause of the deaths of a woman and of his three young children. In fact, the fire would have been of modest size and involved an electric heater in the bedroom and therefore a lot of smoke was released. The intervention of the firefighters, with the fire investigation unit, took place just before 1am and ended around 5am.