Three children and a baby have been found alive in Colombia after the plane in which they were traveling suffered an accident that killed the pilot and the two adult companions, 17 days ago.

The minors -11 months and 13, 9 and 4 years old- were traveling with their mother and another companion in a small aircraft that suffered an accident while flying over the department of Caquetá (south), in a jungle area. Authorities found the bodies of the three adults Tuesday but found evidence that the children were still alive.

Thanks to the great deployment of the emergency services and the work of dogs trained in the search for human traces, the authorities managed to find on Monday a place where the children had camped, as well as remains of the fruit from which the minors they would have fed, which has led to the successful outcome of the operation.

The authorities have reported that the minors are already cared for by the health services, while the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare will be in charge of caring for them.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has celebrated through his Twitter account the positive result of the search, “a joy for the country”, and has thanked the emergency services for their work in the investigation.

According to the investigations, collected by the Caracol Radio station, the pilot reported by radio of a failure in the plane’s engine, and shortly after it would have landed on the treetops, the aircraft falling violently to the ground and being semi-buried in a way upright on the ground.