To overtake the barrier of 50 points, To return to win at home and surpass your rival in the classification are the three challenges that the Mirandés in the duel against him Fuenlabrada (follow the game live on AS.com). The rojillo team has not won in Anduva since last March 1, but they have the opportunity to virtually seal their permanence in second. It will not be easy against a Azulona squad that has playoff numbers on the road.

The Senegalese attacker Nicolas Jackson he falls out of the call due to injury. That is, there will be a forced change in the eleven with respect to the appointment in Son Moix. Jose Alberto could choose to repopulate the center of the field with players who try to keep control of the game, as is the case with Alex Lopez. Another option would be to place Djouahra on the left wing, centering the position of Pablo Martinez. In defence, Javi jimenez he has all the ballots to return to the left side.

For his part, Fuenlabrada travel to Miranda with the salvation already almost in pocket with those longed for 50 points in the locker. However, adding a point or three would mean absolute tranquility by breaking the barrier of 51 in the Kirik points locker. Therefore, the motivation is total, although the calendar invites the opposite, in the wards of Oltra.

The blue technician he adding troops who leave the war report. Sekou returns to the call after several weeks out of the plans of the azulón team due to different injuries, the eternal fracture of the striker’s fifth metatarsal. It happens that although the infirmary is emptying three are the sanctioned with which will not be able to countr Oltra for this duel Rosic, Ibán Salvador Y Pathé Ciss, in addition to the injured Sotillos.

For this reason, the eleven will provide several important changes in their ranks with entries from Iribas, Aldair Fuentes Y Thorny. An important match for the second of the shortlist since the Peruvian arrived with great fanfare in the summer and has not yet shown his level.

Party Keys

– Competitive: The rojillo team wants to be just as competitive as away in Anduva in the three games that still remain in their fiefdom.

– Relaxation: Fuenlabrada has already tied the 50 points so the burning is far away. Now they must continue competing to dream.

– Details: José Alberto’s pupils must pay attention to any minute detail with which the contest could be decided.

– Defense of guarantees: The azulón team has been in for two days showing very solid in defensive tasks. The Diéguez-Pulido duo, key to this.

Aces to follow

Victor Gomez. The Mirandés side wants to end the season with good feelings. He has been a key piece in the rojillo team.

Borja Garcés. The forward has exploded in Fuenlabrada. He scored against Cartagena and has taken the Azulona forward.