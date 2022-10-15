Home page politics

Of: Christiane Kuehl, Nils Tillmann

Split

President Xi Jinping is the most influential figure in Chinese politics. An analysis of the three biggest challenges for the upcoming party congress. © AFP/Imago/Bruckmann/Litzka (montage)

China is facing gigantic tasks in climate protection, urban-rural divide and its role in the world. Our data and graphics show where the country currently stands – and where it actually wants to go.

Munich/Beijing – How can China grow economically – but at the same time consolidate your authoritarian one-party system and assert yourself in the world? These challenges have for President Xi Jinping shaped the last decade. Now it’s about his and China’s future: At the 20th party congress starting October 16, he will probably be elected general secretary of the Communist Party for the third time.

On the occasion of the party congress, the data journalism team at IPPEN.MEDIA compiled data on the three biggest challenges from the Chinese government’s point of view: climate protection, social inequality and China’s role in the world. And takes a look at the graphs and figures to see to what extent the country’s ambitious goals are realistic at all.

Challenge 1: Can China overcome urban-rural divide by 2050?

Modern skyscrapers and a growing middle class: China’s major cities are showing the consequences of the economic upswing of the past decades. In rural China, however, the picture is different, with simple dwellings and an outdated infrastructure. In addition to sustained economic growth, Xi Jinping therefore revived the slogan of shared prosperity in 2021 – and declared it an important political goal.

So far there is only one rough target for this slogan. But now a concrete plan for implementation at the upcoming party conference is to follow. It is already known that the government wants, among other things, to reduce the prosperity gap between the rural and urban population to what Xi Jinping calls a “reasonable level” by the middle of the 21st century. Since the Chinese President took office in 2012, however, the gap has remained wide. Observers expect that Xi wants to tackle this more intensively in another term.

Other data from the World Bank show that wealth is distributed more evenly in society overall than it was in 2010. The so-called Gini value is still significantly larger than in countries like Japan or Germany. The much-vaunted common prosperity seems to be anything but guaranteed for China. Because together with the economic boom of the early 2000s, inequality in China also increased significantly. At the party congress in Beijing So it remains to be seen what concrete political advances Xi will make on this topic over the next few years.

Challenge 2: Can China be carbon neutral by 2060? And is that enough?

Impenetrable smog and rapidly increasing CO2 emissions are the downsides of extreme economic growth. As a result, environmental policy has also become an unavoidable issue for China. Much of China’s economic power derives from the country’s vast industrial and often carbon-intensive manufacturing operations. The energy supply also depends to a large extent on climate-damaging coal-fired power plants.

Last year, the Chinese government therefore set itself a goal: climate neutrality by 2060. In addition, CO2 emissions should peak before 2030 and then steadily decrease. Emissions in relation to economic output are to fall by two-thirds between 2005 and 2030.

It is now probable that China will actually achieve these goals, even ahead of schedule. This was also shown recently Analysis of the climate portal carbon brief. Emission data from the European Commission also shows that China’s CO2 emissions have been flattening out since 2013, after having previously risen rapidly. It could even reach its peak five years earlier. According to the World Bank, things are also going in the right direction when it comes to another target value: in relation to increasing economic output, CO2 emissions have already fallen by more than 40 percent since 2005.

So China could still achieve its own climate goals. However, an extreme further reduction in CO2 emissions is imminent before real climate neutrality is achieved. Experts also criticize that the goals are not ambitious enough. This is how the analysis of carbon brief suggests that the world as a whole will miss the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Agreement. China would have to do a lot more for this – like many other countries in the world.

Challenge 3: Will China become a global superpower by 2049?

China should return to its former glory, that is President Xi Jinping’s vision. Since taking office in 2012, he has advertised with the slogan of the so-called Chinese dream. By this he means a “great restoration” of the nation. On the centenary of the founding of the People’s Republic in 2049, China is to become a global superpower. However, what this idea means in concrete terms is unclear. What is clear, however, is that for Xi, the economy and the military are definitely part of it.

But isn’t China already a major power on the world stage? At least the country’s military budget has more than doubled since 2012, according to estimates by the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), rising to $293 billion in 2021. This makes it the second highest in the world, but still well behind the $800 billion the United States. China’s international military presence in just a handful of countries also seems small compared to the United States, which maintains bases in 85 countries and territories around the world. In recent years, however, China has become increasingly aggressive in claiming islands in the South China Sea for military bases. The Chinese government has repeatedly threatened neighboring Taiwan with its growing military power.

In world trade, on the other hand, China has even overtaken the superpower USA in some cases. For a total of 42 countries worldwide, China has been the largest supplier of goods in recent years. This is shown by figures from the World Trade Organization (WTO). These include large economies such as Brazil, Australia and Japan. And for 30 countries in the world, China was also the largest buyer of goods.

It seems almost inevitable that in 2049 China will be an unqualified great power, both militarily and economically. However, whether the country will be the greatest global power is still uncertain.

China is not short of daunting challenges

Economic growth alone will be less than ever enough to tackle major problems such as inequality and climate change. And beyond that, even more challenges are emerging for China: The country wants to make its economy less dependent on exports to the West and at the same time strengthen its own consumer market. Observers also see the aim of preparing for a possible break with the West.

Other problems simmer beneath the surface. In recent years, the Chinese government has resorted to massive violence to quell protests in Hong Kong and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet. Thousands of people were killed, injured and detained. The massive use of state power sometimes also strains China’s relationship with other countries. However, a change of course on these issues remains unlikely for Xi Jinping in another term of office. (ck/nt)