334-year-old Schlössle-Bier brewery to close due to losses in Bavaria

The 334-year-old Schlössle-Bier brewery, one of the oldest in the world, is to close due to losses in Bavaria, the newspaper reports. North Bayern.

“Dear guests and customers, It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we will cease brewing operations at the end of the year (…) Despite the support of our loyal fans, in recent years we have not been able to run our brewery to cover our expenses. The restaurant was profitable and for a long time subsidized the brewing business,” the publication quotes the brewery’s statement.

However, the family that owns the business stressed that there is no talk of closing the restaurant at the brewery. It will remain and the talk is only about stopping the production of its own bottled beer.

On February 1, it became known that over the past 30 years, sales of German beer have fallen by a quarter (25.3 percent), with consumption falling by 4.5 percent in 2023 alone. By the end of 2023, the country sold 8.4 billion liters of beer. On the domestic market, the decline was recorded at 4.2 percent year-on-year (6.9 billion liters), while export deliveries fell by 5.9 percent.