Good draft beer, Victorian-inspired architecture and staff knowing their clientele’s first names were, according to George Orwell, hallmarks of a true pub English. And the waitresses call everyone dear [cariño], regardless of their gender or age,” he added. This was written in 1946 by the British author in The Moon Under Water, his last article for the newspaper Evening Standard, but it can be argued that things have not changed that much since then. If we limit ourselves to the field of interior design, then and now the dark woods, the brass details, the large mirrors behind the bar and a dense colorful carpet veiled by the grayish layer of the years have been inalienable. Few things are more English than a pub English for the collective imagination, even when that pub it is a reproduction executed by a franchise in Madrid or Abu Dhabi. And at the same time, like any vernacular cultural manifestation, fashions and the globalized world pose a threat to their survival.

The reopening of The Audley Public Housea pub traditional in the London neighborhood of Mayfair, is therefore a statement of intent. Mayfair is one of the most elegant and traditional areas of the British capital. The late Queen Elizabeth II was born there, although the plot of the house of her maternal grandparents, the Earls of Strathmore, where the birth took place, today is occupied by a luxury oriental restaurant, a perfect symbol of a certain high-flying globalization. The Audley, about five minutes’ walk away, could be interpreted as her antidote. It brings together practically all the external elements of its kind mentioned above, to which are added others just as recognizable as the strings of bags of chips on the wall next to the entrance, the beer mugs hanging behind the bar or a large two-sided clock at the top of the room.

But when they look up to check the time left until closing, the clientele hits the ceiling, which follows a much less orthodox pattern: it is a long collage made up of fragments of hand-painted paper in rabid colors, which contrast with the severe paneling that predominates on the walls. It is not a simple decorative element, but an artistic intervention signed by Phyllida Barlow, a highly valued contemporary British author who has exhibited in places such as the Tate Modern or the Venice Biennale (she represented her country in the national pavilion of the Biennale in 2017 ).

Exterior of The Audley Public House pub, in London’s Mayfair neighborhood. The Audley Public House

In addition to this, there are pieces by other artists such as Martin Creed, Don McCullin or Rodney Graham, which alternate with original plans from the 17th century or framed satirical vignettes from the 19th century. It is no coincidence that the Artfarm group, to which The Audley Public House belongs, was created in 2014 by the couple formed by Iwan and Manuela Wirth, also founders (along with Manuela’s mother, the collector Ursula Hauser) of the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth, one of the most powerful in the world, with offices in Zurich, New York, London, Hong Kong or Menorca, among other places. At the same time conservationist and disruptive, his latest project characterizes the way these Swiss gallery owners and hoteliers with a universal vocation do things.

“Depending on how you look at them, Manuela and Iwan are very modern, but also very classic people,” explains Luis Laplace, an Argentine living in Paris, who has been in charge of renovating the premises through the studio he directs together with Christophe Comoy. Laplace is the reference architect for Hauser & Wirth, and his are other projects for the firm, such as Chillida Leku, where he adapted the ancient farmhouse of the sculptor Eduardo Chillida in Hernani (Guipúzcoa) to modern times, or the headquarters of the gallery in the Isla del Rey, in Menorca, where some hundred-year-old barracks became an exhibition space without betraying its modest essence.

“The starting point at Hauser & Wirth is always respect for the environment and history,” continues Luis Laplace. “We are not the kind of people who want to live in places that are always the same, in a globalized world. That is why the idea was to respect what was there. Also for this reason, in addition to drinks, typical food from pubbut of very good quality, with the classic sausages made in the field that the gallery has in Somerset, England”.

The architects Cristophe Comoy (left) and Luis Laplace have been commissioned to reform The Audley Public House

Although English gastronomy does not have the best fame in the world, in this case a balance between local tradition and quality has been pursued, which is one of its most ambitious commitments: Artfarm has hired the prestigious chef Jamie Shears, head of of simple and traditional snacks such as Scotch breaded eggs, the sandwich of roast beef or the London Particular (a hearty pea soup with pork), as well as the must-have sausages.

According to Laplace, the inspiration from which he started for this work was Kronenhalle, a famous eating house in Zurich that since its opening in 1924 has been a meeting point for the international artistic community. It is conceivable that the parish of The Audley will differ somewhat from that of any pub Londoner, including others from the Mayfair neighborhood. Ewan Venters, COO of Artfarm and Hauser & Wirth, points out: “The pub it’s a traditional part of English life, but sadly old-fashioned drinkers are on the decline. There are many factors that contribute to this, from the economy to technology, but they just don’t do it like they used to.” To which Luis Laplace adds: “Al pub People from all their lives also keep coming, because Manuela and Iwan didn’t want to break with that. In that sense it is a total success, it is full every night”.

At the end of his article, George Orwell provided a plot twist by admitting that the pub perfect that he had described in such detail did not really exist, but had merely reflected an ideal of his own. In the same way, Laplace’s reform is so thorough that it ends up locating us before in the reconstruction of a certain idea of ​​the pub English than in what these types of places usually offer today. However, the risk of pastiche or impersonality are cushioned precisely by that human activity that the place has managed to arouse. And also out of respect for their own history.

Mount St. Restaurant & Rooms, also owned by Artfarm. (Courtesy of Artfarm)

The Audley was originally established in 1730, under the name The Bricklayer’s Arms, at the corner of Mount Street and South Audley Street. It was rebuilt between 1888 and 1889 following the instructions of the Duke of Westminster, who was in charge of remodeling and transforming Mount Street. The building was designed at that time by the architect Thomas Verity in a stately historicist style that today is a heritage treasure. During the bombing of World War II it suffered significant damage, but many of its original features still remain or have been rebuilt for the occasion.

The pubs (of public house, public house) represent a derivation of the old taverns and inns that dig their foundations in medieval times or, even before, in the Roman empire. But the modern model was forged at the beginning of the 19th century, which is why a large part of its decorative repertoire comes from that time, and is therefore assigned the hackneyed and somewhat vague label Victorian: Queen Victoria occupied the throne between 1837 and 1901, the year of her death, but cultural objects corresponding to an even longer period of time often end up in that same box, which, depending on the case, can range from the English Restoration to the period between the wars, which in practice offers a juicy decorative carte blanche.

The pub it is an institution that has been part of the lifestyle of the British middle classes since its very creation, and as such has been an element that generates community. Different regulations have tried to regulate its activity over time, such as the one that in 1830, in view of the growth in alcoholism figures, benefited the sale of beer over the more pernicious gin. Or the one that, during Thatcherism, sought to liberalize the business by attenuating its oligopolistic situation (there was a concentration in a very small group of vertically integrated chains with beer producers), and which was revoked at the beginning of this century. More recently, first the pandemic and then the disproportionate rises in energy prices have led to some closures, which could multiply in the short or medium term according to voices emerging from the sector itself.

Floor of the Mount St. Restaurant & Rooms. (Courtesy of Artfarm)

As is often the case in these cases, the solution to the crisis could involve renewing the model while keeping its essence alive. And above all to diversify its audience. It should be noted that Artfarm has taken over not only the ground floor of the building, where The Audley is located, but also the four upper floors, intended for other hotel uses. “Each floor has its character, a different DNA”, details Luis Laplace. “Only the pub it maintained its original structure, which the upper floors had lost”.

On the floor immediately above there is now a restaurant, Mount St Restaurant & Rooms, offering a laid-back atmosphere and far more sophisticated cuisine, at decidedly less popular prices. Laplace has decorated it without fanfare but in a contemporary way, also integrating works of art such as a theatrical terrazzo floor signed by another name from the Hauser & Wirth squad, the American Rashid Johnson. The remaining levels house function rooms, to which Laplace has applied different styles: “One is dedicated to Italy, another to Switzerland, and there is a Jacobean Scottish room with a special tartan designed for us,” he describes.

To access the most private area, you have to go up to the top floor, where once again the artists with the Hauser & Wirth label contribute to creating an atmosphere: “It’s a very small room, so Manuela had the idea of ​​doing a naughty room to gather small groups of friends and celebrate parties. The rug is a tribute to Louise Bourgeois for which we spoke with her legacy, and Anj Smith did the dome. It also has work by Mapplethorpe or Cindy Sherman, all quite erotic”. There are, therefore, attractions for very diverse audiences at The Audley, and all of them claiming a pint of beer while soaking some sausages can bring them unexpected encounters. “The word audley it is an old Anglo-Saxon term meaning “friend”,” recalls Ewan Venters. “And the pub It has been an old friend to the people who live and work in Mayfair since it first opened in 1888.