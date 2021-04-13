In St. Petersburg, three natives of the Caucasus fought with a platoon of cadets from the Military Medical Academy. A major conflict was avoided thanks to the head of the course, a major in the medical service, Fontanka reports.

The incident took place on Monday 12 April. A platoon stood at a traffic light at the intersection of Botkinskaya Street and Academician Lebedev Street. One of the cadets touched a young man passing by with his bag. He reacted sharply to what had happened, and a skirmish ensued between them.

The cadet was pushed in the back, after which the column crossed Lesnoy Prospekt. A native of the Caucasus and two of his friends caught up with the formation and knocked down a cadet who had hurt them with their fists, and a neighbor who stood up for him was kicked in the stomach. The entire column stopped and turned around to help their comrades, but they were stopped by the major. He ran to the end of the formation and began to drag the cadets and Caucasians, the latter escaped as a result.

One of the cadets received a fracture of the cervical vertebrae, the second – a rupture of the soft tissues of the abdomen.

The leadership of the academy, finding out the details of the incident, asked: “Why didn’t 30 people demolish them at once?” The major explained that in this case the cadets would have to be expelled, since through the eyes of passers-by what happened looks like “a crowd of military personnel is beating up a handful of unfortunate young people.” The major’s report was counted.

In February, Turkmen athlete Suleiman Tursunbayev was beaten to death after defeating a cadet of the country’s Interior Ministry institute in judo competitions. During the competition, which took place in the city of Baharden, 14-year-old Suleiman was allegedly hinted that he should lose to his opponent.