A cat flower planter for the cat colony of the Brindisi cemetery. In memory of Melissa Bassi, the young student killed in the attack on the Morvillo – Falcone institute 9 years ago. A gesture of solidarity from her parents who knew how much their daughter loved animals. Hence the idea of ​​donating these wooden kennels to place them where colonies of cats regularly surveyed live. In recent weeks, the same gift also to Latiano and Mesagne, always in the Brindisi area.

Right in the Mesagne cemetery, Melissa rests. He was under 16 when he died of a bomb in front of the school he attended. His memory continues to be alive among family members, friends, fellow students. The parents are the promoters of the initiative in favor of less fortunate animals. Real wooden houses, also equipped with bowls for water and food, imprinted with the name Melissa Bassi surrounded by hearts. It was the father who made them.

Last Wednesday the arrangement at the cemetery of Brindisi. “It is a gift from Rita to Massimo Bassi – let the Municipality know – who wanted to honor the memory of the young girl torn from life by a barbaric attack in 2012. A gesture of respect and care towards the felines of the colony who will be able to have a container of food that is always clean and certainly more dignified even for those who have to go to the cemetery ». For the councilor with responsibility for cemetery services, Oreste Pinto, these parents “once again show their sensitivity and love for this city and they do it by giving a cat flower basket that will also be very useful in preserving the sacredness of the place”.

And there is also the comment of the Enpa of Latiano, the national body for the protection of animals. “Melissa continues her mission in defense of less fortunate animals and does so through her parents who are dedicated with love to look after street cats” reads the Facebook profile where they chose to share some photos and a message. “We thank Rita and Massimo very much for being so special, humble and dignified in their pain but projected to help those who have no voice, as Melissa would have done”.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) is Instagram (click here)

The weekly and free newsletter has restarted, if you want to subscribe click here