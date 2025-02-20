The vehicles were parked and empty when the detonations occurred, so there are no injuries

Israeli police investigate how a “possible terrorist attack” the explosion of three buses This Thursday in the city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Local media have reported that vehicles were parked and empty when the detonations occurred, so there are allegedly injured.

«They were received multiple explosion reports In several buses in different places of Bat Yam, ”said Police, which has stated in a statement that, according to preliminary information, it is a” possible terrorist attack. ”

After the explosions, great police forces have been deployed to seek the suspects. «Explosive deactivation units They are looking for more suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and to remain alert to any suspicious object, ”explains the body.

Tzvika Brot, the mayor of Bat Yam, has detailed in a video statement that the explosions took place in two buses in two different parking lots. "There are no injuries in these incidents," he said, before adding that the causes of explosions are not yet clear.









Television images broadcast by some Israeli chains showed A completely calcined buswhile another was on fire.

Israeli media have indicated that bus drivers from all over the country had been asked to They will stop and inspect their own buses in search of other possible explosive artifacts.