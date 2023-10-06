A loud cacerolada, display of banners and choral phrases are serving mothers and fathers, teachers and local authorities to protest outside the Ministry of Education, in Murcia, due to the overcrowding of the educational centers of Los Alcázares in the morning this Friday. Almost simultaneously with the concentration, and after the inauguration of the new general director of Educational Centers and Infrastructure, Jerónimo Martínez, the councilor of the area, Víctor Marín, has come out against the continued complaints and even strikes supported by Ampas, schoolchildren and the Alcazareño City Council since this summer, in anticipation of a chaotic start to the school year marked by the 17 barracks that supplement the lack of space at the IES Antonio Menárguez Costa and the Bienvenido Conejero and Al-Kazar schools. In this regard, Marín announced the construction of a new school, with four lines, “which will cover the educational needs” of the municipality, as well as “the expansion” of the Petra Sánchez school, in which four future extra classrooms “are already in hiring phase.

Group of mothers and fathers, protesting with pots and pans in front of the Ministry of Education.



Guillermo Carrión / AGM





Led by the mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, and half a dozen councilors of the Corporation, from Los Alcázares and in the direction of Avenida de la Fama in Murcia, nearly 200 representatives of the schools left at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Al-Kazar, Bienvenido Conejero and Petra Sánchez and the IES Antonio Menárguez Costa, in three buses and several private cars. This is what the president of the IES, Conchi Sánchez, tells it, that a few minutes after the rally she was clear that she was not going to be the last. “We will return, because we have had this problem for 15 years.”

As a prelude to this Friday’s protest, on Thursday morning AMPAS and students protested at Bienvenido Conejero and Menárguez Costa, two of the most congested centers in the Region, which have five prefabricated classrooms in the first and nine in the Institute. While the families showed banners and exclaimed messages addressed to the Ministry of Education, the students made a break in the early hours of the morning, including a sit-in.

Podemos criticizes that the Minister of Education “is not accountable in the Assembly”



The regional deputy of Podemos Víctor Egio denounced this Friday that the Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, “does not go to the Assembly to be held accountable for the chaotic return to school” and describes his attitude as “incompetent and cowardly.”

In his opinion, “he must appear to give explanations for the problems that thousands of families have suffered with school transportation, the installation of barracks or school cafeterias.”

For this reason, the Podemos-IU-AV parliamentary group registered a request weeks ago for the head of Education to “show his face, but it will not be like that, he will not come to the Plenary next week.”

The deputy considers that “he also does so, protected by the Popular Party and Vox, which are preventing the Regional Assembly from fulfilling one of its main prerogatives, the control function.”

The Board of Spokespersons “knocked down the Podemos-IU-AV proposal and approved that the Minister of Social Policy be the one to speak next week.” In this regard, Egio analyzes that “instead of ordering appearances by counselors like Marín’s, who has many explanations to give, they are ordering others from other positions that have nothing to do with it and who come to give a meeting, to cover up this management.” and avoid giving any type of explanation about it.