Three Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia have been detained in the United Kingdom since February. That reveals the BBC . The three would have worked for the Russian security services and were tracked down during a major British investigation into national security.

The suspects, two men aged 45 and 41 and a 31-year-old woman, are accused of possessing identity cards with ‘wrong intentions’. Passports, identity cards and other documents were found for at least nine different countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Greece. According to the British, the three would have known that the papers were false.

It is not known what information the alleged spies collected and passed on to Russia. It is alleged that they worked for the Russian security services. The Bulgarians are said to have lived in the United Kingdom for years and had various jobs. They are due to appear in court in London in January.

Couple

The trio has been living in England for years. They had different jobs there. Two out of three are described by neighbors as a couple. The couple, who moved to the UK about a decade ago, ran an organization that familiarizes Bulgarian people with the ‘culture and norms of British society’.