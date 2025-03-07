Three Bulgarian citizens have been convicted on Friday of belonging to A network that spy for Russia in the United Kingdom. The British police have listed it as “one of the largest” foreign intelligence operations. This is Vanya Gaberova (30 years old), Katrin Ivanova (33) and Tihomir Vivanche (39), members of a group that, between 2020 and 2023, secretly monitored journalists and an American military base, according to the BBC.

All of them, arrested in September 2023, were found guilty by a jury in the London Criminal Court of Old Bailey, which will sentence them between May 7 and 12. Thus, they have been convicted of conspiracy to spywhile in the case of Ivanova a conviction has been included for possession of multiple false identity documents.

Previously, three other people of Bulgarian nationality of the same group had admitted their responsibility: Orlin Roussev, 47; Biser Dzhambazov, 43; and Ivan Stoyanov, 34-, who will also be sentenced. As it was learned during the process, which began in October, they participated in a series of Surveillance and obtaining operations for the Russian Intelligence Service Gru.

The Bulgarians worked for their compatriot Orlin Roussev, who directed the Espionage Network from an old guest house In the city of Great Yarmouth, located Norfolk County, at the eastern end of the United Kingdom. The direct command was agent Jan Marsalek, 44, a Austrian entrepreneur searched by Interpolwhich acted as an intermediary between Russian intelligence and the leader Roussev, which received more than 200,000 euros to finance illegal activities.

During the building’s registration, the police found numerous spying devices and equipment, such as hidden cameras in ties, another hidden in a false stone, glasses containing recording equipment or a teddy of the minions -as the band was nicknamed-. Equipment was also found to manufacture false identity documents, and in the apartment of Ivanova and Dzhambazov in London, an illegal passport stash was found.

During all this time, the Bulgarians They were hidden by doing work such as aestheticists, health and decorator worker. The commander of the Metropolitan Police, Dominic Murphy, has recognized that the group’s methods are not typical of “spy novels” and that its members committed “an industrial espionage on behalf of Russia.”





“It is one of the largest and most complex examples of a group that works for a foreign state with the aim of carrying out surveillance and intelligence operations in the United Kingdom,” he said. Prosecutor Frank Ferguson, meanwhile, has pointed out that “There were important economic rewards for those involved in the espionage network. “

Before this Friday’s judicial decision, both Roussev and another Bulgarian They recognized during the trial they acted as spies; while a sixth accused recognized the facts even before the cause opened. Two of the main objectives of this group were the journalists Christo Grozev and Roman Dobtojotov, who investigated the role of Russia in the attacks with nervous agents against the Russian opposition leader Alexéi Navalni in 2020 and against Sergei Skripal in 2018.

The defendants face Pencing up to 14 years in jail For their activities in the United Kingdom, which also took Austria, Spain, Germany and Montenegro. The Chief Commander against Terrorism of the London Police, Dominic Murphy, said they committed “an industrial scale espionage on behalf of Russia.”