US authorities are charging three brothers with sex trafficking in a lurid case in which they are alleged to have used their high-level connections in the luxury real estate world to assault women for years.

The twins Alon and Oren Alexander, 37 years oldalong with his brother Tal, 38were accused of having used “deception, fraud and coercion” – including the promise of luxury accommodations – to engage in sex trafficking, as well as drugging, sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women.

They used “their wealth and prominent positions in the real estate sector to create and facilitate opportunities” to do so, according to the prosecutor’s office for the Southern District of New York in a statement. The attacks date back at least from 2010 to 2021, according to prosecutors.

Oren and Tal are the founders of the real estate company Official, with offices in Miami and New York. Alon worked for the family’s private security company, according to the American press.









Just two years ago, The New York Times dedicated an article to them detailing their successes in the real estate sector, including the sale of a 2,230-square-meter penthouse in Manhattan for $234 million.

Tal boasted a “no days off” lifestyle in which he constantly showed glamorous residences to wealthy clients.

The three brothers lured women to events and parties, drugged them with cocaine, mushrooms and oxybic acid, known as GHB, and assaulted them, according to prosecutors.

The Alexanders and people in their circle used “social media, dating apps, in-person meetings (…) and party promoters who recruited women for these events,” they continued.

The defense assures that they are innocent

Susan Necheles, Oren’s attorney, said in a statement that her client is innocent and that “the evidence will show that neither he nor his brothers committed any crime.”

Alon, Oren and Tal are charged with participating in sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Tal is also charged with a second count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.