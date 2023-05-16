Of Health editorial

They are the «loaf of salami» and the «sweet salami stick» from the Colombo Luigi Srl salami factory and the «sweet local salami» from the Mariga company

Three brands of salami have been recalled by the Ministry of Health for "microbiological risk", i.e. the presence of two bacteria, salmonella and listeria monocytogenes. The withdrawn products are: the «salami loaf» (batch 99L1369) and the «sweet salami stick» (lot L859/1369), both from the Colombo Luigi Srl salami factory in Pescate (Lecco), and the «homemade sweet salami» (lot 41/2023) of the Mariga di Monticello Conte Otto company (Vicenza). In the two products of the Colombo Luigi Srl salami factory, both sold in pieces of 250 grams, it was detected the presence of salmonella. In the Mariga brand salami, sold in 800 gram pieces, the presence of listeria monocytogenes was observed during a self-test. As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health recommends do not consume salami with the indicated marks and lot numbers e return them to the store where they were purchased.

Salmonella is one of the bacteria which, according to the World Health Organization, can most endanger human health. It belongs to the family of Enterobacteriaceae (such as Escherichia coli) which represents, together with Campylobacter, the main cause of human disease transmitted by contaminated food (meat, eggs and milk eaten raw or unpasteurised) and from non-potable waters. The main reservoir of the infection is the gastrointestinal tract of various animals, mainly poultry and pigs which eliminate the bacterium with their faeces: these can then contaminate food. The symptoms of salmonellosis are fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps: they appear between 6 and 72 hours after ingestion of contaminated food and generally resolve on their own within a few days. The most severe clinical forms they occur above all in frail subjects (elderly, children and subjects with deficits in the immune system).

The bacterium listeria monocytogenes instead causes listeriosis, generally due to the ingestion of contaminated food and therefore classified among the diseases transmitted through food (food poisoning). In western countries, the disease is increasingly proving to be a major public health problem. Although relatively rare, it can manifest itself with a severe clinical picture and high mortality rates especially in fragile subjects such as newborns, the elderly, pregnant women and adults with weakened immune systems.