Accident in Ginosa, new important details emerged: one of the two drivers was without a license and without insurance

New important details have emerged for the grave accident happened last night in Ginosa. Two Fiat Puntos collided head-on and for three boys between the ages of 25 and 30, there was nothing they could do and unfortunately they died instantly, the girl also left a 3-year-old girl from a previous relationship .

The agents who intervened on the place where the drama took place tried to reconstruct the exact location dynamic of the accident and above all any responsibility.

The events took place in the night between Thursday 27 and Friday 28 April. Precisely along the road from Ginosaleads to Ginosa Marina, in a straight provincial stretch, with a limit of 50 km.

However, seen as the two Fiat Punto have become, neither of them complied with the limit set by the highway code.

Ghoerghee Bolocan30 years old and of Romanian origins, was in the car with his partner Michaela Gorgos, 25 years old and with a 3 year old daughter from a previous relationship. The couple were contracted as agricultural labourers.

Unfortunately in the impact with the other vehicle, both have lost my life. Officers from the checks of the case discovered that the man was driving without a licence and also without insurance.

Accident in Ginosa, who was the 27-year-old who died during transport to the hospital

The other 27-year-old boy, called Alessandro Calabresehe was married to Floriana just four months ago. They had been engaged for 11 years and had recently managed to crown their greatest wish.

After the accident, his condition appeared very much serious. Given the criticality of the situation, the doctors arranged for him to be transported promptly to the hospital, but it was during the journey that the young man breathed his last breath.

Besides his wife Floriana, he left i parents and brother David. In these hours on social media, there are so many people who are remembering him, he was also well known for his passion for agriculture. The friend who was in the car with him is now hospitalized, but fortunately it turns out to be now out of danger.