Officers with drawn service weapons have arrested three underage boys near the Guldenbrug in Gouda for pointing firearms at passers-by. Afterwards it turned out to be black-painted water pistols.











The police reports the incident on Facebook, because she is concerned about the use of fake weapons. “The story could have ended much worse.”

Police responded to a report from a witness. Police looked at CCTV footage from the area and saw that it may have been a firearm. It would also be seen that there was fighting. “You must put on your heavy vests,” according to the police, was the message that came from the control room.

Several officers took action and held the suspects at gunpoint. The boys happily cooperated in the procedure. They were arrested, searched and transferred to a detention center.

The suspects turned out to have painted several water pistols black. “A stupid move that could have had major consequences,” the police wrote on Facebook with a photo of the “weapons”.