with videoThree young children (ages 8, 10 and 11) have died in England after falling into a frozen lake. Another child (age 6) is in critical condition. The drama occurred on Sunday afternoon in Solihull, a town southeast of Birmingham.



12 Dec. 2022

According to witnesses, the children were playing on the ice of a lake when they fell into the water. The victims were taken out of the icy water by the emergency services and immediately resuscitated.

They were taken to two different hospitals in Birmingham in critical condition. The three boys died in hospital, police confirmed to British media. It is not clear how long the four children have been in the water exactly.

There may be more victims to regret, as the emergency services were told on arrival that six people had ended up in the water in Barbs Mills Park. That is why the search continues in the lake.

Cardiac arrest

Emergency services were called around 2:30 p.m. (local time) on Sunday. By Sunday evening, the local fire chief, Richard Stanton, had already warned that ‘given the temperature in the water, the age of the boys and the time they spent in it, it was no longer a rescue operation, but more of a recovery of the bodies’.

A police officer who was on the scene when the boys were pulled from the water became mildly hypothermic and was also taken to hospital.

The UK has been dealing with particularly intense cold for several days, with temperatures dropping to -15.6 degrees Celsius in Braemar, central Scotland.

