The Bonoloto draw this Saturday, December 7, 2024 has not left any first-class winners (six hits), so for the next draw, this Sunday the 8th, a jackpot of 900,000 euros.

Yes, there were second-class guesses (five numbers plus complementary numbers). There are three of them and each of them will receive a prize of 49,943.93 euros.

The tickets were validated at lottery administration 1 Olula del Río (Almería); on the 1st San Lorenzo del Escorial (Madrid); and in the receiving office 33,330 of Caldes de Malavella (Girona).

The winning combination is the one formed by the numbers 13, 19, 20, 34, 38, 48. Complementary 6refund 8.

The Bonoloto draw is held Monday to Sunday and is regulated by State Lotteries and Betting. Bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest draw organized by LAE.

To play you need to make at least two bets. In the simple modethe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the multiple modality You can reach up to 11 numbers per bet.