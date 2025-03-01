The bonoloto raffle held this Saturday has left Three hitters second category (5 hits + complementary) that have taken a prize of 65,893.42 euros each.

The three graceful tickets have been validated in the receiving office No. 19,370 of Casar de Cáceres (Cáceres), Administration No. 2 of Bilbao (Vizcaya) and through the official Internet channel www.loteriasyajos.es, reports lotteries and bets of the State.

On the other hand, in the third category (5 hits), others 109 Underbeans They have won 906.79 euros each prize.

Not being first -class be successful (6 hits), The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win this Sunday a prize of 4 million of euros.

The Collection of the raffle held this Saturday has promoted to a total of 3,093,594 euros.