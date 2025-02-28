The bonoloto raffle held this Friday has left Three hitters Second category (5 hits + complementary), which have taken a prize of 61,177.06 euros each.

The three graceful tickets have been validated in the receptor office No. 01.130 of AlbaceteNo. 08.685 of Badajoz and in administration No. 1 of Villacarrillo (Jaén).

Also, in the third category (5 successes) there have been others 153 Underbeans that have won 599.78 euros of a prize each, reports lotteries and bets of the state.

On this occasion there have been no first -category overcoming (6 hits), so The boat is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single remark of the highest category could win on Saturday a prize of 3.5 million of euros.

The Collection in the raffle held this Friday has promoted to a total of 3,228,311 euros.