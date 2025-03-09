The bonoloto raffle held this Sunday has delivered the boat that had accumulated to date, of one million euros, which has been distributed between Three hitters First category (6 hits).

Specifically, each of the three winners has taken a prize of 369,200.99 eurosreports lotteries and bets of the state.

The three graceful tickets have been validated in the receiving office No. 44,920 of Corralejo (Las Palmas), No. 81,315 of Masías (Valencia) and Lotteries Administration No. 34 of Palma de Mallorca.

Also, others Seven hosting second category (5 hits + complementary) have taken a prize of 15,693.87 euros each.

The Collection in the raffle held this Sunday has promoted a total of 2,023,789.50 euros.