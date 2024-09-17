On Tuesday morning, after a report of a burst in Guadalajara, Three people were found dead inside a train car.

On Tuesday morning, after a report of a burst in Guadalajara, Three people were found dead inside a train car.

The bodiesbelonging to two men and a woman, They were located on the railway section that crosses Avenida Inglaterra with Mariano Otero, in the Jardines del Bosque neighborhood, in the city of Guadalajara.

The bodiesbelonging to two men and a woman, They were located on the railway section that crosses Avenida Inglaterra with Mariano Otero, in the Jardines del Bosque neighborhood, in the city of Guadalajara.

The report to the emergency number 911, where neighbors of the colony reported a explosion in the wagons of the large mass of steel that runs through the area, as reported by Telediario Guadalajara.

The report to the emergency number 911, where neighbors of the colony reported a explosion in the wagons of the large mass of steel that runs through the area, as reported by Telediario Guadalajara.

Alarmed by the noise, several residents left their homes and offices to investigate, which led them to witness the mobilization of emergency bodies. Elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Guadalajara They arrived at the scene after the call.

Alarmed by the noise, several residents left their homes and offices to investigate, which led them to witness the mobilization of emergency bodies. Elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters of Guadalajara They arrived at the scene after the call.

Upon arrival, emergency crews attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle. wagon, but they did not get a response. Paramedics from the Green Cross approached to comply with the review protocol, only to confirm that The three bodies no longer showed vital signs.

Upon arrival, emergency crews attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle. wagon, but they did not get a response. Paramedics from the Green Cross approached to comply with the review protocol, only to confirm that The three bodies no longer showed vital signs.

According to initial reports, The train came from the neighboring state of Nayarit. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the deceased boarded the train in that state or at some other point along the way. The cause of death is still under investigation, although authorities have not ruled out any hypothesis, including an accident, an internal explosion or even a criminal situation.

According to initial reports, The train came from the neighboring state of Nayarit. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the deceased boarded the train in that state or at some other point along the way. The cause of death is still under investigation, although authorities have not ruled out any hypothesis, including an accident, an internal explosion or even a criminal situation.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, they have not given details about whether the explosion was the direct cause of the deaths of these three people or whether it is an indication of another situation. It is expected that in the next few hours, forensic experts will be able to provide more clarity on the cause of death and whether the bodies showed signs of violence.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, they have not given details about whether the explosion was the direct cause of the deaths of these three people or whether it is an indication of another situation. It is expected that in the next few hours, forensic experts will be able to provide more clarity on the cause of death and whether the bodies showed signs of violence.

After the discovery, the Guadalajara Municipal Police The police proceeded to cordon off the area, limiting access to curious onlookers who came to see what was happening. In addition, Mexican Army personnel were deployed in the area to reinforce security and ensure that the crime scene remained under control, preventing the alteration of possible evidence.

After the discovery, the Guadalajara Municipal Police The police proceeded to cordon off the area, limiting access to curious onlookers who came to see what was happening. In addition, Mexican Army personnel were deployed in the area to reinforce security and ensure that the crime scene remained under control, preventing the alteration of possible evidence.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigation file to clarify what happened. As part of the process, the bodies They will undergo autopsies and other forensic examinations to determine the precise causes of death.

The Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office has already opened an investigation file to clarify what happened. As part of the process, the bodies They will undergo autopsies and other forensic examinations to determine the precise causes of death.

Authorities are also expected to review security cameras located near the site to obtain more information about the exact moment the victims boarded the train or whether there was any suspicious activity in the area prior to the incident.

Authorities are also expected to review security cameras located near the site to obtain more information about the exact moment the victims boarded the train or whether there was any suspicious activity in the area prior to the incident.

Diesel truck overturns and explodes on Guadalajara-Colima highway