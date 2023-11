Saturday, November 11, 2023, 16:13



| Updated 4:19 p.m.

Three people were found dead this Saturday in a house fire in Ceutí. After 2 p.m., Local Police officers on duty detected possible signs of fire in a home on Magdalena Street.

Then, the police requested the assistance of firefighters, who went to the scene and, upon entering the house, the three bodies were found. Emergency personnel are working at the scene to verify the identity of the deceased.