The Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue (Sasemar) intercepted three boats on Friday with a total of 52 immigrants on board, all of Algerian origin, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

Specifically, one of the boats with 14 migrants on board was rescued by the Salvamar Draco boat south of Monte de las Cenizas, in Cartagena

The second patera was rescued by a Civil Guard patrol boat southeast of Monte de las Cenizas with 20 migrants on board, 10 of them men, 3 women and 7 minors.

The third boat was rescued by a Civil Guard patrol boat south of the same point with 18 migrants on board, 11 of them men, 5 women and 2 minors.