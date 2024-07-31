Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/30/2024 – 21:04

Three bets matched the six numbers of the Mega-Sena contest 2,755 drawn this Tuesday (30) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. One bet was made through an electronic channel, one was made in Ipatinga (MG) and the other in Varginha (MG). Each one will take home the prize of R$34,222,694.19.

The drawn numbers were: 07 – 13 – 17 – 33 – 41 – 58.

The bet from Ipatinga was made at Loteria Rota da Sorte and the one from Varginha was at Lotérica Paiva & Reis. The third winning bet was made by internet banking from Caixa. They were all simple bets.

The quina had 253 winning bets, each one will win R$18,866.05. The quadra had 13,415 winners who will individually receive a prize of R$508.29.

The estimated prize for the next contest, which will be drawn next Thursday (1st), is R$3.5 million.

Bets for the next draw can be made until 7:00 p.m. (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets throughout the country, or online. In the case of lottery outlets, establishments may close before 7:00 p.m. A single game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.