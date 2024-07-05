Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/07/2024 – 21:04

Mega-Sena Contest 2,745, drawn on Thursday night (04) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, had three winning bets for the main prize: one from Rio de Janeiro (RJ), one from Garibaldi (RS) and another from Planalto (RS). All of them made simple bets at physical lottery shops and each winner will take home a prize of R$54,262,775.07.

The drawn numbers were: 02 – 05 – 07 – 11 – 52 – 57.

There were 317 winning tickets for the quina, and each one will receive R$22,892.78. The 14,270 winners of the quadra will receive a prize of R$726.50 each.

For the next Mega-Sena draw, the prize is estimated at R$3.5 million. Bets can be placed until 7:00 p.m. (Brasília time) through the Loterias Caixa app and on the Loterias Caixa portal. The game can also be played at lottery outlets throughout the country. A single bet, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.