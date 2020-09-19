Three reformers from the Berlin coalition parties, the SPD, the Greens and the Left, have called for a fundamental revision of the Berlin constitution in order to end blockades of authorities and ping-pong of jurisdiction. In a joint contribution for the Tagesspiegel, the district mayor of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, Monika Herrmann (Greens), her Pankow counterpart Sören Benn (left) and the State Secretary for Administrative Modernization, Frank Nägele (SPD), call for a new cut and a stronger delimitation of competencies between Senate administration and districts. At the same time, they bring a direct election of the district mayors into play, as is usually the case with mayors in cities.

“A constitutional amendment is required for the big hit,” write Herrmann, Benn and Nägele. This is the only way to achieve eye level “as the key to good governance” between the Senate administrations and the districts. They are concerned with clear municipal management structures and a strong administration: “After leaden years of saving, the growing city, which is becoming more digital, is now forcing action.” A “possible way would be a Berlin council constitution,” it says in their paper.

The three politicians from the ruling coalition parties are calling for the city councils to be disempowered at the district level. In future, they are to be elected by the district councilors for six years, regardless of the legislative periods.

Your administrative areas should also be standardized across Berlin. Furthermore, the directly elected district mayors should be authorized to issue instructions to them and thus be given more powers to intervene in the departments. So far, “every Berlin district has five independent political leaders,” complain the reformers.

In return, the governing mayor is to be given “more weight in local politics”, and the specialist supervision of the Senate authorities is also to be strengthened. The personnel and digital political control by the Senate Chancellery are “elements for a strong red town hall of the future”. But also the districts would have to “get a kind of veto right” with the council of mayors.

Strengthen the districts

With their proposals, the three politicians want to assign more responsibility to the senate administrations, but at the same time strengthen the districts. “If the districts do not have the necessary resources, then control will come to nothing because the ping-pong of jurisdiction will continue to be maintained,” write the three politicians.

They propose that the districts can implement requirements politically more independently through a reform of the financial system. The three reformers also recommend that the House of Representatives rethink: “The state parliament does not always have to make a decision about every rental and about the smallest construction projects in the districts”.