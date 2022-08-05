Derived from the multiple reforms to the laws that regulate the financial resource for retirement in Mexico, the amounts that you can receive once you retire have been reduced, for this reason, sometimes it is necessary to complement with the hiring of an insurance that allows you ensure a good life in old age.

So, if you are one of the people who has decided to hire a retirement insuranceno matter which insurer you have it with, we want to share with you Three advantages of making voluntary contributions to your accountwhich will allow you to save without compromising your pension for retirement.

Three advantages of making voluntary contributions to your retirement insurance

Now, when you hire retirement insurance, your advisor will accompany you so that you can choose the option that best suits you, according to your current savings possibilities and can be adapted according to the flow of money you have, for the work you do. .

This contribution is fixed and cannot be withdrawn until you reach 65 years of age, which is the age established for retirement from work, but, according to Arturo Camargo, insurance advisor at MetLife, voluntary contributions allow you to increase your benefits .

Voluntary contributions: retirement insurance benefits PHOTO: FREEPIK

What are these benefits? Arturo Camargo summarizes them in three: first is that the voluntary contributions are extra to the plan established within your retirement insurance, so It is money that you always have availableso this extra resource is 100 percent available when you need it.

So, as you can see, voluntary contributions allow you to have your minimum contribution floor and if you have surpluses in a month, you can enter them as voluntary contributions to your retirement insurance, which will allow you to guarantee that your money is safe and that if you don’t you take it out, it will generate higher profits.

The second benefit that the voluntary contributions for retirement generate is that, if you do not withdraw the money, that will allow you have more money available when you retire, with which your standard of living is guaranteed and will allow you to have a surplus to travel or for whatever you want to do at home or with your family.

The third advantage of the voluntary contributions to your retirement insurance is that, as we said, you will have more money available, but not only the surplus that you have contributed, but that economic resource will provide you higher yieldsso the amount you will receive will be greater than initially projected.

So, as you can see, voluntary contributions to your retirement insurance offer you important benefits that you should consider and it will be your financial advisor who will accompany you in the process of making these contributions to your old-age plan.