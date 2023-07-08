Summer has arrived, vacations are just around the corner, and most of Mexico suffers from high temperatures that few or almost no one enjoys. Therefore, today we bring to you three beautiful magical towns near Sinaloa where there is no heat this month of July.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money nor go to the other side of the world to say goodbye to the high temperatures, at least for a while, if you are from a municipality in Sinaloa or live in the north of the country, know these three magical towns with good weather to say goodbye to the high temperatures.

If you want to have more options to visit these holidays, click here.

Following, the 3 places you can visit this July 2023.

Creel, Chihuahua

One of the Magical Towns with a cool temperature and close to the state of Sinaloa is Creellocated in Chihuahua.

Top Amazon DEALS.

Its landscape is dominated by majestic pine and oak trees, making it a highly visited destination by national and international travelers in search of more temperate climates.

In addition, the presence of the Rarámuri, an autochthonous indigenous community, stands out. In July 2023 it has maximum temperatures up to 29 degrees.

Alamos, Sonora

Other Magic Town near Sinaloa and with a pleasant climate that averages 24° degrees throughout the year in Álamos, in Sonora. Its architectural attractions and traditions that fuse Spanish baroque and native Mexican influences enchant visitors.

Likewise, Álamos is recognized as the birthplace of María Félix, “la Doña”, and has a museum dedicated to the famous actress.

Arteaga, Coahuila

Finally, we cannot fail to mention arteagaknown as the “Switzerland of Mexico” and located in Coahuila.

This charming destination is surrounded by the imposing Sierra Madre Occidental and offers extensive pine forests and beautiful valleys of apple trees, considered among the most impressive in the country.

Arteaga is ideal for ecotourism, adventure activities, horseback riding and lodging in cozy cabins.

Creel, Álamos and Arteaga are three wonderful places to escape the heat, magical towns combine pleasant climates with cultural and natural attractions, providing unique experiences to the travelers who discover them.