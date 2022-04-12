In Sinaloa beautiful places are hidden that it is impossible not to know, so this time we tell you three beautiful little-known towns in Sinaloa to visit this Easter vacation and that you will surely love.

Easter holidays do not always mean the beach and there are other places that you can visit and have an equally incredible time without worrying about what the sun can do to your skin or the distance from your home, so here we give you other options to take into account.

Madrueño viewpoint, Badiraguato

It is located in the town of Surutatoa very popular place during the winter due to its low temperatures and the opportunity to see snow when the temperatures warrant it, because it is a town hidden in the mountains of the Sierra de Badiraguato, Sinaloa.

This place offers impressive attractions and one that you cannot miss, the same one that we recommend today is the Mirador Madrueño that offers one of the best views of the place, it is also a very good option if you want to practice sports such as hiking and climbing, or if you want to take tours on horseback or ATV.

El Rosario is characterized by its beautiful beaches. Photo: Courtesy | VisitSinaloa

Alligator, El Rosario

El Rosario is characterized by its beautiful beachesso if you cannot spend Holy Week without enjoying the natural beauty of the ocean or the lagoons, then you must visit this old mining town that is also considered one of the four Magical Towns that Sinaloa has.

One of the must-sees is the Laguna del Caimanero, which is located in the center of town and was born from a cyclone to later become a tourist attraction. Although if you want to go straight to the sea, then head to the impressive beaches of El Rosario, such as Caimanero beach.

Cave paintings called “The Principle”. Photo: Courtesy | VisitSinaloa

Huites Cave, Choix

Choix is ​​a municipality north of Sinaloa that is not well known, however it hides some impressive cave paintings called “El Principio” by the painter and sculptor Federico Silva, which are found inside the Huites Cave located on top of the Luis Donaldo Colosio dam.

These stone paintings measure 5 thousand square meters and took two years to complete, they were made based on the technique of prehistoric cave paintings.